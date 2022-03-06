Ukrainian port city Mariupol's evacuation bid fails for second time

KYIV: A fresh attempt by Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol to evacuate its civilians failed again on Sunday (Mar 6) as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for ceasefire breaches for a second consecutive day.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now into an eleventh day, has seen more than 1.5 million people flee the country, in what the UN has called "Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II".

Pope Francis on Sunday deplored the "rivers of blood and tears" flowing in Ukraine, as Washington cited "very credible reports" that Russia committed war crimes by deliberately attacking civilians.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed and thousands wounded, with hundreds of thousands of mostly women and children pouring into neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania or Moldova for refuge.

After the West imposed unprecedented sanctions against businesses, banks and billionaires in a bid to choke off the Russian economy, US-based card payment giants Visa and Mastercard were the latest companies to announce they would suspend operations in Russia.

World leaders vowed further punitive action if Vladimir Putin failed to change course but the Russian leader has equated global sanctions with a declaration of war and has warned that Kyiv is "putting in question the future of Ukrainian statehood".

With a wary eye on Russia's nuclear stocks, NATO allies have so far rebuffed Ukraine's calls for a no-fly zone. Putin has threatened "colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also the whole world" if a no-fly zone is set up.

In the latest sign that sanctions were biting, Moscow said Sunday that retailers in Russia will restrict sales of essential goods including bread, rice and flour to limit black market speculation.

Cracking down on dissent at home, Russia detained around 2,500 people across the country for staging protests against its military assault on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military said Sunday it was engaged in "fierce battles" with Russian forces for the control of borders at the southern city of Mykolaiv and Chernihiv in the north.

"The main efforts are focused on defending the city of Mariupol," it said in a Facebook post, adding an operation by Ukrainian forces was also underway in the eastern part of the Donetsk region.