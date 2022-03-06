Ukrainian port city Mariupol's evacuation bid fails for second time as civilian toll grows

KYIV: A civilian disaster is growing in Ukraine as attempts to evacuate residents of besieged port city Mariupol failed for a second consecutive day.

New shelling and attacks have sent soaring numbers of refugees fleeing, sometimes under fire, as the death toll continues to mount.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its eleventh day, has seen more than 1.5 million people flee the country in what the UN has called "Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II".

Pope Francis on Sunday deplored the "rivers of blood and tears" flowing in Ukraine, as Washington cited "very credible reports" that Russia had committed war crimes by deliberately attacking civilians.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed and thousands wounded, with hundreds of thousands of people - mostly women and children - pouring into neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania or Moldova for refuge.

Efforts on Saturday to get people out of Mariupol - the scene of some of the war's greatest ferocity - collapsed almost immediately, with both sides accusing each other of breaching a ceasefire agreement.

A fresh attempt on Sunday also failed, with the warring parties again exchanging recriminations.

Vladimir Putin blamed Kyiv for not keeping to "agreements reached on this acute humanitarian issue", the Kremlin said in a read-out of a phone call between the Russian president and French President Emmanuel Macron.

But the governor of the eastern region Donetsk, Pavlo Kirilenko, said "the column to evacuate the population could not leave Mariupol" because Russian forces "started to bombard the city".

Very few refugees from the strategic city on the Azov Sea made it out on Saturday, but one family - who did not give their names - arrived in the central city of Dnipro and recounted their harrowing experience.

"We stayed in the basement for seven days with no heating, electricity or internet and ran out of food and water," one of them said.

"On the road, we saw there were bodies everywhere, Russians and Ukrainians ... We saw that people had been buried in their basements."

Since hostilities erupted, disturbing scenes from the fighting have filled social media. The New York Times posted a particularly gruesome photo on its website showing what it said were a mother and two children killed by Russian shelling outside Kyiv.