Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy sacks top official, says clean-up drive continues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy sacks top official, says clean-up drive continues

Ukraine's Zelenskyy sacks top official, says clean-up drive continues
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the need for the defence ministry in particular to be cleaned up. (File photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)
12 Feb 2023 08:01AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2023 08:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (Feb 11) issued a decree sacking a senior security figure and said separately that his drive to clean up the government would continue.

Authorities have dismissed dozens of officials in recent weeks and opened probes as part of a widespread drive against wrongdoing. The European Union says addressing corruption is a requirement for Ukraine joining the 27-member bloc.

Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Dziuba as deputy commander of the National Guard, according to a brief decree issued by the presidential office. It did not give any reasons for the move.

Zelenskyy - who has stressed the need for the defence ministry in particular to be cleaned up - did not specifically mention Dziuba in his daily video address.

Instead, he said he had met defence sector and law enforcement officials to discuss ways to protect institutions from what he called attempts from outside or inside to reduce their effectiveness and efficiency.

Referring to the crackdown, he said: "All this activity is not just about certain episodes or criminal proceedings ... the state will continue to modernise the institutions themselves. The purity of the work of state structures must be guaranteed."

Ukraine's defence minister said on Thursday hundreds of officials at the ministry or in the armed forces had been disciplined last year after internal audits, and that he had "zero tolerance" for corruption.

Related:

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Russia Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.