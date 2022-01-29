Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukrainian troops train with new British arms amid Russia tensions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukrainian troops train with new British arms amid Russia tensions

Ukrainian troops train with new British arms amid Russia tensions
A Ukrainian service member with a next generation light anti-tank weapon (NLAW), supplied by Britain, is seen during drills at Ukraine's International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv, in the Lviv region, Ukraine, January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian troops train with new British arms amid Russia tensions
A Ukrainian service member holds a next generation light anti-tank weapon (NLAW), supplied by Britain, during drills at Ukraine's International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv, in the Lviv region, Ukraine, January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian troops train with new British arms amid Russia tensions
Ukrainian service members are seen during drills with next generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAW), supplied by Britain, at Ukraine's International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv, in the Lviv region, Ukraine, January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian troops train with new British arms amid Russia tensions
Ukrainian service members are seen during drills with next generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAW), supplied by Britain, at Ukraine's International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv, in the Lviv region, Ukraine, January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian troops train with new British arms amid Russia tensions
Ukrainian service members operate 2A65 Msta-B howitzers during artillery and anti-aircraft drills near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea in the Kherson region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released January 28, 2022. Press Service of the Joint Forces Operation/Handout via REUTERS
29 Jan 2022 06:33AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 06:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

YAVORIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian troops in furry black-and-white winter camouflage trained on Friday (Jan 28) firing anti-tank launchers delivered by Britain as part of Western efforts to help Ukraine defend itself from any Russian invasion.

Russia has forced the West into talks on Moscow's demands for new security guarantees in Europe by amassing more than 100,000 troops near its borders with Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that wants to join NATO.

Britain said earlier this month that it would supply Ukraine with light anti-armour defensive weapon systems and personnel to provide training. They are not strategic and are intended to be used in self-defence, it said.

"It is enough to shoot one round to completely destroy the enemy vehicle," serviceman Zinovy Luzhansky said during the exercises at windy military training grounds in western Ukraine.

"It will be much easier to fight against the Russian Federation because this weapon can easily destroy any kind of enemy armoured military equipment."

As Britain and the United States have stepped up arms deliveries to Ukraine this month, they have also upset Kyiv by recalling their diplomats.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday did not rule out a full-blown war with Russia but accused Washington and the media of fuelling panic that weighed on the economy while there were "no tanks in the streets".

He spoke after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States and NATO had not addressed the Kremlin's main security demands in the East-West standoff over Ukraine, but that Moscow was ready to keep talking.

Russia annexed Crimea from Kyiv in 2014 and went on to back rebels fighting government troops in eastern Ukraine, an unresolved conflict that has killed 15,000 people to date.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us