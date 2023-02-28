Ukrainians with little to no military experience take up arms to defend their country

KYIV: From journalists to researchers, ordinary Ukrainians have taken up arms to repel Russian attacks on their country.

Though many have little or no military experience, they are determined to bolster the Ukrainian forces, which are heavily outnumbered.

Among them is 50-year-old Lesya Ganzha who was a journalist and editor-in-chief of a news website. After Russia’s invasion, she joined the Kyiv Territorial Defence Force, serving as, among other roles, a drone pilot.

“From the beginning of the war, I worked as a war reporter. And for me, it was a very logical step to be a soldier,” she said.

“I just began to train in the army, and I’ve never piloted a drone before the war, and as for me, it’s a big challenge because it’s very difficult to study something new,” she added.