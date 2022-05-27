Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK's Boris Johnson says Putin making slow but palpable progress in Donbas
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK's Boris Johnson says Putin making slow but palpable progress in Donbas

UK's Boris Johnson says Putin making slow but palpable progress in Donbas

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian mariners patrol an area, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 26, 2022. Anna Kudriavtseva

27 May 2022 06:36PM (Updated: 27 May 2022 06:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin is making slow but palpable progress in the Donbas in east Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday (May 27).

"I'm afraid that Putin, at great cost to himself and to the Russian military, is continuing to chew through ground in Donbas," he told Bloomberg UK.

"He's continuing to make gradual, slow, but I'm afraid palpable, progress and therefore it is absolutely vital that we continue to support the Ukrainians militarily."

Russia calls its invasion that it launched on Feb 24 a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "de-nazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say these are false pretexts for a war of aggression.

Johnson said Ukraine needed more military support, including multiple-launch rocket systems, and said the conflict had to end.

"The one way that it can end is for Putin to accept that ... the denazification of Ukraine has taken place and he's able to withdraw with dignity and honour," he said, adding this did not mean he supported Russia's premise that there were Nazis in Ukraine.

"I think he has the political margin of manoeuvre to make an end to this," Johnson said.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us