UK's Boris Johnson takes 'personal responsibility' for by-election disaster

SHREWSBURY: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday (Dec 17) faced questions about his leadership after weeks of controversy culminated in a crushing by-election defeat in a constituency never previously lost by his Conservative Party.

His ruling Tories had held the seat in North Shropshire, central England, by a massive majority just two years ago, but saw that wiped out Thursday by the Liberal Democrats in a historic loss set to intensify the mutinous mood among Conservative MPs.

"I take personal responsibility," Johnson said Friday in a clip for television news, calling the vote "very disappointing".

"In all humility, I've got to accept that that verdict," he added, insisting he understood "people's frustrations" and "what the voters are saying in North Shropshire".

The 57-year-old was already reeling from a series of scandals and setbacks, including around 100 of his lawmakers rebelling in parliament Tuesday against the government's introduction of vaccine passes for large events.

His authority has also been hit repeatedly in recent weeks by claims of corruption and reports that he and his staff broke coronavirus restrictions last Christmas, while a new surge in Omicron cases has added to his woes.

The government reported nearly 89,000 new infections Thursday, the second consecutive record daily tally.