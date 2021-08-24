Logo
UK's Johnson and Biden agree on Kabul evacuation efforts
Members of the UK Armed Forces continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 19-22, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on Aug 23, 2021. (Photo: LPhot Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via REUTERS)

24 Aug 2021 05:42AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 05:42AM)
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden agreed on Monday to work together to ensure all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended, Johnson's office said.

"They discussed the ongoing efforts by the UK and US to coordinate the rapid and safe evacuation of our nationals and those who previously worked with our governments from Kabul International Airport," a Downing Street spokesman said after the two leaders spoke by phone.

"The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave are able to, including after the initial phase of the evacuation has ended."

Johnson and Biden also noted the importance of concerted diplomatic engagement to secure the progress made in Afghanistan and prevent a humanitarian crisis, the statement said.

"They committed to driving international action, including through the G7 and UN Security Council, to stabilise the situation, support the Afghan people and work towards an inclusive and representative Afghan government," the spokesman added.

Source: Reuters/ec

