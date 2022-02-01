UK's Johnson cannot answer party questions because of police, minister says

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot answer specific questions over lockdown parties at his Downing Street office and residence because he does not want to prejudice a police investigation into 12 gatherings, his deputy said on Tuesday (Feb 1).

British police are reviewing more than 500 pieces of paper and over 300 photographs as part of an investigation into whether the Downing Street gatherings, including some attended by Johnson himself, broke COVID-19 lockdown laws. The inquiry is expected to take weeks.

"If he does start answering specific questions that have been referred to the police, he will be accused, in fact fairly and rightly, of prejudicing or preventing or interfering in that investigation," Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News.

Johnson's personal ratings and support for his Conservative Party have plummeted since revelations about parties emerged late last year, posing a serious threat to his premiership.

A limited report by senior civil servant Sue Gray on Monday found that alcohol-fuelled events had taken place at Downing Street when lockdown rules were in force. Gray said there had been "serious failures of leadership" and that some of the events should not have been permitted.

Opinion polls showed British voters felt Johnson should resign: 69 per cent in a Savanta ComRes poll and 63 per cent in a YouGov survey.