UK's Johnson tries to reset premiership with 'levelling up' policies

LONDON: Britain's government will set out its plan to "level up" the country on Wednesday (Feb 3) as it tries to move on from the scandal of lockdown parties in Downing Street by turning to one of the big policy pledges that put Boris Johnson there in 2019.

It said it had identified 12 missions to shift focus and resources to Britain's "forgotten" communities by 2030, including what it said was the biggest shift of power from London to local leaders in modern times.

Other targets include bringing local public transport closer to London's standard, extending 5G and fibre broadband across the country and working to eliminate illiteracy and innumeracy in primary school leavers, it said.

"From day one, the defining mission of this government has been to level up this country, to break the link between geography and destiny so that no matter where you live you have access to the same opportunities," Prime Minister Johnson said in a statement.