UK’s Starmer discusses Ukraine peace efforts with Trump

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed efforts to secure a “just and lasting end” to the war in Ukraine in a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Dec 21), Downing Street said, following fresh rounds of US-led talks with Russian, Ukrainian and European officials in Florida.

According to a statement from Starmer’s office, the two leaders reflected on the war and the role of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, a group of countries that have pledged to support Ukraine. Starmer briefed Trump on the coalition’s work to help underpin any future peace deal and ensure a durable end to hostilities.

The call came a day after US negotiators met Russian officials in Florida as the Trump administration sought to push forward a revised peace framework, after earlier talks with Ukrainian and European representatives. The discussions have raised cautious hopes of progress nearly four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Downing Street said Starmer and Trump also discussed diplomatic matters unrelated to Ukraine, including the appointment of Christian Turner as Britain’s next ambassador to the United States, after his predecessor Peter Mandelson was dismissed following revelations about emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein.