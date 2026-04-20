UK's Starmer to face grilling from MPs over Mandelson scandal

LONDON: Embattled UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will face lawmakers in parliament on Monday (Apr 20) as he tries to quell anger over an unrelenting scandal involving long-time Jeffrey Epstein associate Peter Mandelson.

Starmer, already widely unpopular amongst the British public and many Labour MPs, is struggling to put a lid on the controversy, which has dogged his premiership for months.

It flared again on Thursday when it was revealed that Mandelson was named as Britain's ambassador to the United States in late 2024 despite failing to pass security checks, sparking fresh calls for Starmer to quit.

The beleagured leader insisted Friday that he and other ministers were not told Mandelson had failed the vetting process, calling the omission "unforgivable".

He is to give further details in a statement to the House of Commons on Monday, before being quizzed by MPs.

Starmer has blamed foreign office officials for allowing the appointment against the advice of security officials. He sacked the department's top civil servant Olly Robins on Thursday.

Ex-civil servants have accused Starmer of scapegoating Robbins, who is to give his own account to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, in what could be a crunch week for Starmer's almost two-year-old premiership.