UK's Starmer meets Trump to push for Ukraine guarantees

WASHINGTON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Donald Trump Thursday (Feb 27) to plead for a US "backstop" to any Ukraine ceasefire, insisting it would be the only way to deter Russia's Vladimir Putin from invading again.In their Oval Office meeting, Starmer will push Trump for US aerial surveillance and even air power to support peacekeepers that Britain and France are offering to deploy if the conflict ends.But Trump has been wary of committing American resources, adding to concerns in Europe that the US president will abandon Kyiv and take Russia's side in negotiations.Starmer's visit comes days after a similar visit by French President Emmanuel Macron , who came away effectively empty-handed despite saying there had been a "turning point" with Trump."The security guarantee has to be sufficient to deter Putin," Starmer told reporters on the plane to Washington."If there is a ceasefire without a backstop, it will simply give him the opportunity to wait and to come again, because his ambition in relation to Ukraine is pretty obvious."British officials said European countries would be reluctant to commit forces unless Washington had their backs.