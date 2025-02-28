UK's Starmer meets Trump to push for Ukraine guarantees

"TRADE-OFF"

But Trump has long pushed for European nations to take more of the burden for Ukraine's defence, and their own.



"I'm not going to make security guarantees beyond very much. We're going to have Europe do that," Trump told reporters as he held the first cabinet meeting of his second term on Wednesday.



A senior Trump administration official said the backstop was "obviously very high on our European allies' agenda" but said securing a proper ceasefire first was more important.



"The type of force depends very much on the political settlement that is made to end the war. And I think that trade-off is part of what the leaders today are going to be discussing," the official told reporters.