Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK's Sunak says Russia targeted civilian cargo ship in Black Sea on Aug 24
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK's Sunak says Russia targeted civilian cargo ship in Black Sea on Aug 24

UK's Sunak says Russia targeted civilian cargo ship in Black Sea on Aug 24

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks at Downing Street in London, Britain September 6, 2023. REUTERS/Susannah Ireland/File Photo

12 Sep 2023 12:25AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that the Russian military had targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with "multiple missiles" on Aug 24, citing declassified intelligence.

"Thanks to declassified intelligence, we know the Russian military targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with multiple missiles on the 24th of August," Sunak said in an update to parliament on the G20 summit he attended in New Delhi.

Since Russia quit a UN-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to safely export its grain via the Black Sea in July, Moscow has been accused by Ukraine of threatening civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

Both the United States and Britain had warned in July that Russia might expand its targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities to include attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea. 

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Russia Rishi Sunak

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.