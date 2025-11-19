Ultra-processed foods are danger to global public health, experts warn

LONDON: Ultra-processed foods are a major public health threat that must be urgently addressed, according to a new series of papers authored by 43 global experts in the Lancet medical journal.

The scientists, including the Brazilian professor who coined the term with colleagues around 15 years ago, argue that UPFs are now increasingly common worldwide and linked to a decline in diet quality and a number of diseases, from obesity to cancer.

“It’s about the evidence we have today about … ultra-processed foods and human health,” Carlos Monteiro, professor at the University of Sao Paulo, said at an online briefing on Tuesday (Nov 18). “What we know right now justifies global public action.”

PROCESSING AND POLITICS

UPFs are a class of food or drink made using processing techniques, additives and industrial ingredients, and mostly containing little whole foods. Examples include carbonated soft drinks or instant noodles.

While the term UPF has been used widely in recent years, some scientists and the food industry argue it is too simple, and the fight has become increasingly politicised.

The authors acknowledge criticisms in the Lancet series, saying more evidence is needed, particularly on why and how UPFs cause ill health, as well as on products with different nutritional values within the UPF class. But they say the signal is already strong enough for governments to take action.

In a systematic review of 104 long-term studies done for the series, 92 reported greater associated risks with one or more chronic diseases linked to UPF dietary patterns, and significant associations for 12 health conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, obesity and depression.