UN accuses Israel of ceasefire breach as Hezbollah says losing patience

In late December, the UN peacekeeping force expressed concern at the "continuing" damage being done by the Israeli military in south Lebanon.



Detailing its latest air strikes in Lebanon on Thursday, the Israeli military said it was acting to remove any threat to Israel "in accordance with the ceasefire understandings".



Qassem said Hezbollah had decided to show patience, but warned that would not last indefinitely.



"We have said that we are giving an opportunity to prevent Israeli violations and to implement the agreement, and we will exercise patience," he said, stressing: "This does not mean that we will wait for 60 days.



"The leadership of the resistance determines when to exercise patience, when to take initiative, and when to respond," he said.