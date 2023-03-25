UN accuses Russia, Ukraine forces of 'summary executions' of prisoners

KYIV: The United Nations said on Friday (Mar 24) it was "deeply concerned" by what it said were summary executions of prisoners of war by both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

The allegations came shortly after Kyiv accused Russian forces of killing a captured Ukrainian serviceman who was filmed saying "Glory to Ukraine" before being shot dead.

The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said that her organisation had recently recorded killings by both sides.

"We are deeply concerned about (the) summary execution of up to 25 Russian prisoners of war and persons hors de combat by the Ukrainian armed forces, which we have documented," Bogner said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

"This was often perpetrated immediately upon capture on the battlefield," she said.

"While we are aware of ongoing investigations by Ukraine authorities into five cases involving 22 victims, we are not aware of any prosecution of the perpetrators," she added.

Bogner also expressed "deep" concern over the alleged executions of 15 Ukrainian prisoners by Russian armed forces after their capture.

She said the Wagner mercenary group, which claims to be leading Russia's assault for Bakhmut - the longest and bloodiest battle of the war - was responsible for 11 of those killings.

Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of mistreating prisoners of war since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded more than a year ago.

In response to the UN report, Kyiv's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was "unacceptable" to hold the "victim of aggression" responsible.