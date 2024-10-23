UN agency head calls for temporary truce in besieged north Gaza

On Tuesday, Gaza health officials said more than 70 people had been killed by Israeli forces. They said that at least 57 of those were killed in the northern Gaza Strip. The bodies of dozens of people were on roadsides and under rubble, inaccessible to rescue teams because of ongoing strikes, they said.



"Many wounded have died before our eyes and we couldn't do anything for them," said Munir Al-Bursh, the director of the Gaza health ministry, who is currently in northern Gaza.



"Hospitals also ran out of coffins to prepare the dead and we have asked people to donate any fabric they have at home."



The Israeli military, which launched an assault against Hamas militants holding out in the northern town of Jabalia this month, says it is evacuating people along designated routes and has filtered out dozens of militants from civilians going south.