UN agency warns Ukraine war could trigger 20% food price rise

ROME: International food and feed prices could rise by between 8 per cent and 20 per cent as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, triggering a jump in global malnourishment, the UN food agency said on Friday (Mar 11).

In a preliminary assessment of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said it was not clear if Ukraine would be able to harvest crops during a protracted conflict, while uncertainty also surrounded Russian food exports.

FAO said Russia was the world's largest exporter of wheat, while Ukraine was the fifth largest. Together, they provide 19 per cent of the world's barley supply, 14 per cent of wheat, and 4 per cent of maize, making up more than one-third of global cereal exports.

Russia is also a world leader in fertiliser exports.