Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UN aid chief calls for immediate release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UN aid chief calls for immediate release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

UN aid chief calls for immediate release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Jan 25, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ali Khara)

11 Oct 2023 05:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: The head of the United Nations humanitarian relief agency on Tuesday (Oct 10) called for the immediate release of all people who have been taken hostage in the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants.

"My message to all sides is unequivocal: The laws of war must be upheld," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

"Those held captive must be treated humanely. Hostages must be released without delay."

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday said the country would escalate measures against the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip to a "total blockade" including a ban on admitting food and fuel.

"Throughout hostilities, civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected. Civilians must be allowed to leave for safer areas," Griffiths said. "And humanitarian relief and vital services and supplies to Gaza must not be blocked."

Griffiths comments echoed that of UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk, who said earlier on Tuesday that Israel's "imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law".

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Israel-Hamas conflict

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.