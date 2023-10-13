UN calls for US$294 million for 'urgent needs' in Gaza, occupied West Bank

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations on Thursday (Oct 12) issued an emergency appeal for US$294 million to address "the most urgent needs" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where more than 400,000 Palestinians have fled their homes in recent days.

The funds would be used to help more than 1.2 million people, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, adding that recent fighting in the region had left aid groups without adequate resources.

On Saturday, Hamas gunmen swept into small towns, kibbutzim and a music festival in Israel, indiscriminately killing more than 1,200 people and taking about 150 hostages.

Israel has retaliated by raining air and artillery strikes on Gaza - a densely populated enclave of 2.3 million people - flattening buildings and killing more than 1,400 people, many of them civilians.

Humanitarian needs compounded by the May 2023 escalation in Gaza and the deterioration of the situation in the West Bank "have left humanitarian organisations without the resources required to adequately respond to the full range of needs of vulnerable Palestinians", OCHA said in its appeal.