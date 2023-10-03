UN approves Haiti force after year of pleas

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council on Monday (Oct 2) approved a Kenyan-led mission aiming to bring stability to Haiti, a year after the violence-ravaged Caribbean nation's leaders first pleaded for an international force.

The Western Hemisphere's poorest nation has been in freefall, with armed gangs taking over parts of the country and unleashing brutal violence, and the economy and public health system also in tatters.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have been calling since late 2022 for international support to back the fledgling police force, but much of the international community had been jaded by the failure of earlier interventions in Haiti.

Monday's resolution passed with 13 votes in favour, with China and Russia abstaining.

A breakthrough in plans for the force came in July, when Kenya volunteered to lead the force and send 1,000 personnel.

The resolution calls for the deployment of a "multinational security support mission" - not officially a UN force - with a "lead country" coordinating with the Haitian government.

The mission is initially approved for one year, with a review after nine months.

The force aims to provide "operational support to the Haitian National Police, including building its capacity through the planning and conduct of joint security support operations" and will work to "counter gangs and improve security conditions in Haiti", the resolution says.