UN biodiversity summit opens in Colombia with calls for action, finance

"WORDS INTO ACTION"

The delegates have their work cut out for them, with just five years left to achieve the target of placing 30 per cent of land and sea areas under protection by 2030.



A report by Greenpeace on Monday found that only 8.4 per cent of the global ocean has been designated a Marine Protected Area (MPA).



"We are six years from the end of 2030 and yet almost no progress has been made towards protecting 30 percent of the world's ocean. At the current rate, we won't hit 30 per cent protection at sea until the next century," said Greenpeace policy advisor Megan Randles.



CBD executive secretary Astrid Schomaker told delegates Monday that 34 of the 196 countries signed up to the UN's biodiversity convention have so far submitted National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plans to achieve the UN goals.