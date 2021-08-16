UN calls for Haiti 'humanitarian corridor' in gang-held areas

Bruno Maes, the United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Haiti, said the UN was "calling for a humanitarian corridor in Haiti to allow quicker and safer transfer of goods and people".

"We are really advocating for armed groups to allow this humanitarian aid to go to reach the people as soon as possible," Maes told Reuters.

UNICEF has managed to send one container with medical supplies to southern Haiti but the agency and many other aid organisations need to dispatch much more help to Les Cayes and surrounding areas, Baes said.

Jery Chandler, head of Haiti's Civil Protection Agency, said the authorities were working on providing access through Martissant but for the time being the government was sending most of the help by helicopters, planes and boats.

"Now we're working on establishing a real open access road through Martissant," Chandler said.

Reports on social media, including an interview with a purported gang leader, suggested the armed groups had called a truce and would let aid pass, though so far there has been no confirmation of this.