Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UN chief calls for independent probe of civilian deaths in Ukrainian town
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UN chief calls for independent probe of civilian deaths in Ukrainian town

UN chief calls for independent probe of civilian deaths in Ukrainian town

A man stands next to a grave, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, Ukraine, on Apr 3, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak)

04 Apr 2022 04:12AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 04:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (Apr 3) said he was "deeply shocked" by images of dead civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, and he called for an independent investigation that "leads to effective accountability."

Guterres posted his comments on Twitter a day after witnesses and officials said that Russian troops killed almost 300 civilians as they withdrew from the town near Kyiv.

"I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed Fantin Bucha, Ukraine," Guterres said, joining Western officials in expressing outrage.

"It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability," he said.

The Russian defense ministry denied that Russian forces killed civilians in Bucha, saying that videos and photographs of bodies were "yet another provocation" by the Ukrainian government.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us