UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

"BULLETS WERE CHASING PEOPLE"

One 33-year-old who was present on Sunday told AFP it was "around 5 or 5.30am, before sunrise" when the gunfire broke out at a spot known as the Al-Alam roundabout, where a crowd had gathered from the early hours of the morning to wait before heading to the GHF centre about a kilometre away.



"Of course it was the Israeli army who shot live bullets," said the witness, who declined to be named for fear of Israeli reprisals.



"Thousands of people were waiting at Al-Alam roundabout... but the army fired and everyone ran away. There was fear and chaos. I saw with my own eyes martyrs and wounded in the area."



Another witness elsewhere in the crowd, 35-year-old Mohammed Abu Deqqa, said "at first, we thought they were warning shots".