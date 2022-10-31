UN chief delays travel to try to bring Russia back into Black Sea grain deal

KYIV/NEW YORK: The head of the United Nations said he was "deeply concerned" by Russia's decision to suspend its participation in a UN-brokered grain deal and delayed a foreign visit to try to revive the agreement, which aims to ease a global food crisis.

Moscow halted its role in the Black Sea deal on Saturday, effectively cutting shipments from Ukraine, one of the world's top grain exporters. It said it was responding to what it called a major Ukrainian drone attack earlier in the day on its fleet near the port of Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was engaging in "intense contacts aiming at the end of the Russian suspension of its participation", UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said. Guterres had delayed his departure for the Arab League Summit in Algiers for a day to focus on the issue, his statement added.

NATO said Ukraine's grain exports had helped reduce food prices the world over. "We call on Russia to reconsider its decision and renew the deal urgently, enabling food to reach those who need it most," spokesperson Oana Lungescu said.

Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said 218 vessels were "effectively blocked" by the decision. Wheat prices on international commodities markets were expected to leap on Monday as a result, analysts said.

The European Union also urged Moscow to reverse course.

"Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

Turkey negotiated the Jul 22 grain deal along with the United Nations. Its Defence Ministry said Minister Hulusi Akar was in talks with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to resume the agreement and had asked parties to avoid any "provocation".

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden called Russia's move "purely outrageous", saying it would increase starvation, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of weaponising food. On Sunday, Russia's ambassador to Washington, snapped back, saying the US response was "outrageous" and made false assertions about Moscow's move.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol with 16 drones early on Saturday, and that British navy "specialists" had helped coordinate what it called a terrorist attack. Britain denied the claim.