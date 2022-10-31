UN chief delays travel to try to bring Russia back into grain deal

KYIV: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres voiced deep concern on Sunday (Oct 30) over Russia's decision to suspend its participation in a UN-brokered deal that had allowed grain shipments from Ukraine, as he delayed a foreign visit to try to revive the agreement that was intended to ease a global food crisis.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, on Saturday halted its role in the Black Sea deal brokered in July, effectively cutting shipments from one of the world's top grain exporters. Russia said it was responding to what it called a major Ukrainian drone attack earlier in that day on its fleet near the port of Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the ongoing situation regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding that Guterres was engaging in "intense contacts" aiming to end the Russian suspension of its participation in the agreement.

Guterres delayed his departure for the Arab League Summit in Algiers for a day to focus on the issue, according to the statement.

More than 9 million tonnes of corn, wheat, sunflower products, barley, rapeseed and soy have been exported under the deal, which was negotiated by Turkey along with the United Nations.

The Turkish defence ministry said Minister Hulusi Akar was in talks with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to resume the agreement and had asked the parties involved to avoid any provocation.

NATO said Ukraine's grain exports have helped reduce food prices the world over.

"We call on Russia to reconsider its decision and renew the deal urgently, enabling food to reach those who need it most," NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said.

Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said 218 vessels were "effectively blocked" by the decision.

Wheat prices on international commodities markets were expected to leap on Monday as a result, as both Russia and Ukraine are among the world's largest wheat exporters, analysts said.

The European Union also urged Moscow to reverse course.

"Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter.