UN chief condemns 'get out of jail free' card on wars

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced on Tuesday (Sep 24) a growing number of governments and other groups who feel they are "entitled to a get out of jail free card", citing wars in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip and Sudan.

"They can trample international law. They can violate the United Nations Charter," Guterres told world leaders at the UN General Assembly. "They can invade another country, lay waste to whole societies, or utterly disregard the welfare of their own people. And nothing will happen."