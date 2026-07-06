World must not let AI 'vibe-code' humanity's future: UN chief

GENEVA: The United Nations chief called on Monday (Jul 6) for a global governance system to shape artificial intelligence for the good of humanity, warning against allowing the technology itself to "vibe-code" our future.

With AI advancing at "runaway speed", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned that "an experiment is being run on our own societies, without a plan and without consent".

"That is not sustainable," he said, speaking before a first Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva, which brings together governments, tech companies, academia and civil society.

"AI is already transforming our world," he pointed out.

"The question is whether we will shape this transformation together, or let it shape us."

Guterres warned that AI systems were "no longer tools awaiting instruction".

"They are writing code, acting online and making choices with less and less human oversight," he pointed out.

"Our institutions were built to govern machines that follow commands. They are not ready for machines that decide."

Guterres voiced concern at how AI was further obscuring what is true and false, and highlighted a growing tendency to leave important tasks up to the technology and blindly trust the results.

So-called "vibe-coding", or using AI to tell a machine what you want instead of coding it yourself, "can do wonders", he acknowledged.

"But we cannot vibe-code the truth. We cannot vibe-code the future of humanity."