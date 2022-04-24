Logo
UN chief Guterres heading to Turkey ahead of Moscow, Kyiv visits
File photo. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US, on Mar 14, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

24 Apr 2022 10:58AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2022 10:58AM)
WASHINGTON: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ankara before heading to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a UN statement said on Saturday (Apr 23).

Guterres will visit the Turkish capital on Monday, where he will be received by President Tayyip Erdogan, the statement said. The UN aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on Apr 18 that Turkey was a valuable host for humanitarian talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Eri Kaneko, Guterres' associate spokesperson, told a news briefing on Friday that Guterres would head to Moscow on Tuesday and meet Putin as well as have a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, hoping to discuss what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine.

The United Nations also said on Friday that Guterres would meet with Zelenskyy on Thursday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and staff at UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance efforts.

Source: Reuters/aj

