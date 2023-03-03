Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UN chief names Cindy McCain to run World Food Programme
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UN chief names Cindy McCain to run World Food Programme

UN chief names Cindy McCain to run World Food Programme

US President Joe Biden stands wth Cindy McCain, widow of Medal of Freedom recipient and late US Senator John McCain, as he awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom in (posthumous) honour of Senator McCain during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, on Jul 7, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

03 Mar 2023 03:58AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 04:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Thursday (Mar 2) that Cindy McCain, widow of the late US Republican Senator John McCain, will lead the UN World Food Programme.

McCain is currently the US ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture. She will replace David Beasley, a former Republican governor from South Carolina, who steps down after six years in the role.

McCain's appointment was made jointly by Guterres and the head of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Qu Dongyu, a former vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs in China.

US President Joe Biden nominated McCain to head the WFP, a job traditionally held by an American. She backed Biden in his campaign against former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The US is the largest contributor to WFP, giving more than US$7 billion in 2022.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.