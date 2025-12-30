UN chief says 'get serious' in grim New Year message

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations urged global leaders Monday (Dec 29) to focus on people and the planet in a New Year's message depicting the world in chaos.



"As we enter the new year, the world stands at a crossroads. Chaos and uncertainty surround us. Division. Violence. Climate breakdown. And systemic violations of international law," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message.



In 2026, as war rages in Ukraine and elsewhere, world leaders must work to ease human suffering and fight climate change, he added.



"I call on leaders everywhere: Get serious. Choose people and planet over pain," said Guterres, criticising the global imbalance between military spending and financing for the poorest countries.