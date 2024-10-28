UN chief 'shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction' in north Gaza

"For 22 days, not a drop of water or bread has entered the northern Gaza Strip," Bassal said in a statement.



"The occupation forces kill anyone who tries to provide services to the residents of north Gaza."



Beit Lahia resident Bilal al-Hajri, 25, said the siege was unleashing a "famine" in the area.



"We are really dying under a tight siege and famine," he told AFP.



"None of us can leave our homes to even provide some food and drink ... anyone who leaves is targeted."



The Israeli military has come under strong criticism for its operation in north Gaza, where tens of thousands of civilians are trapped.



The military says the goal of the assault is to destroy the operational capabilities it says Hamas is trying to rebuild in the north.