World

UN chief 'shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction' in north Gaza
Palestinians pray over bodies of relatives, killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike, in Beit Lahia the northern Gaza Strip on Oct 27, 2024 amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo: AFP/-)

28 Oct 2024 03:04AM
UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres said Sunday (Oct 27) he was "shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction" in north Gaza, where Israeli forces are carrying out attacks. 

"The plight of Palestinian civilians trapped in North Gaza is unbearable," Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General is shocked by the harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction in the north, with civilians trapped under rubble, the sick and wounded going without life-saving health care, and families lacking food and shelter."

Israel, vowing to stop Hamas militants from regrouping in the north of the Palestinian territory, launched a major air and ground assault on Oct 6 this year.

The UN spokesman said that according to Gaza's health ministry, hundreds of people have been killed in recent weeks and more than 60,000 others were forced to flee.

"Repeated efforts to deliver humanitarian supplies essential to survive - food, medicine and shelter - continue to be denied by the Israeli authorities, with few exceptions, putting countless lives in peril," Dujarric said.

"In the name of humanity, the Secretary-General reiterates his calls for an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and accountability for crimes under international law."

Later Sunday, Gaza Civil Defence Agency's spokesman, Mahmud Bassal, slammed Israel's ongoing "siege" in the areas of Jabalia, Beit Hanun and Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, saying 100,000 people were trapped.
A Palestinian child wounded in an Israeli strike receives treatment at Al-Ahli hospital, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, Oct 26, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Mahmoud Sameer)
A Palestinian inspects the damage after an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahia the northern Gaza Strip on Oct 27, 2024 amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo: AFP/-)
"For 22 days, not a drop of water or bread has entered the northern Gaza Strip," Bassal said in a statement.

"The occupation forces kill anyone who tries to provide services to the residents of north Gaza."

Beit Lahia resident Bilal al-Hajri, 25, said the siege was unleashing a "famine" in the area.

"We are really dying under a tight siege and famine," he told AFP.

"None of us can leave our homes to even provide some food and drink ... anyone who leaves is targeted."

The Israeli military has come under strong criticism for its operation in north Gaza, where tens of thousands of civilians are trapped.

The military says the goal of the assault is to destroy the operational capabilities it says Hamas is trying to rebuild in the north.
Source: AFP/fs

