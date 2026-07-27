UN chief urges immediate removal of all Syria sanctions

DAMASCUS: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday (Jul 26) urged the removal of all sanctions imposed on Syria during the era of ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad, as he concluded a two-day visit to the country.

"I welcome steps that have eased sanctions, and opening new possibilities for economic recovery, but all these sanctions must be removed immediately," Guterres told a press conference in Damascus, describing his trip as a "deeply meaningful and productive visit".

Syria's new authorities, who took power in December 2024, are trying to turn the page after more than 13 years of war and to rebuild the economy, infrastructure and institutions.

Western countries including the US have eased sanctions on Syria, but investors have remained cautious. The World Bank has estimated the country's post-war reconstruction could cost US$216 billion.

"The United Nations stands with the people of Syria at this pivotal moment. And I came carrying the strongest possible appeal to the international community, an appeal to spare no effort to support the Syrian people and to support the Syrian government," Guterres said. "Syria today is at a crossroads."

Guterres is the first UN chief to visit Syria since his predecessor Ban Ki-moon in 2009, two years before the start of Syria's war, which killed more than half a million people.

"Syria needs investment in its people, its economy and its institutions. Syria needs support to restore essential services, rebuild infrastructure, revive livelihoods," he said, adding that the country also needs help for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees and internally displaced people.

Since Assad's ousting, some 1.7 million refugees have returned to Syria, according to the UN, while around 5.5 million people remain displaced inside the country and six million overseas.