Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UN chief urges Russia, Ukraine to demilitarise nuclear power plant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UN chief urges Russia, Ukraine to demilitarise nuclear power plant

UN chief urges Russia, Ukraine to demilitarise nuclear power plant

FILE PHOTO: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference after visiting a joint coordination center overseeing the Ukrainian grain exports, in Istanbul, Turkey August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

07 Sep 2022 05:59AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 06:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday (Sep 6) to agree a demilitarized perimeter around the Russian-held Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

"As a first step, Russian and Ukrainian forces must commit not to engage in any military activity towards the plant site or from the plant site," Guterres told the UN Security Council.

"As a second step, an agreement on a demilitarised perimeter should be secured. Specifically, that would include a commitment by Russian forces to withdraw all military personnel and equipment from that perimeter and a commitment by Ukrainian forces not to move into it," he told the 15-member body.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier on Tuesday called for a security zone around Europe's biggest nuclear power station, saying its experts had found extensive damage at the plant on the front in the war.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.