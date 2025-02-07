UN chief urges warring DRC parties to 'silence the guns'

They have since launched a new offensive in the neighbouring province of South Kivu.



The assault on Goma has prompted a "perilous" humanitarian situation, Guterres said, with healthcare facilities overwhelmed and basic services "severely limited."



"Hundreds of thousands of people are on the move, with many of the previous sites hosting displaced people north of the city now looted, destroyed or abandoned," he said.



The conflict meanwhile "continues to rage in South Kivu and risks engulfing the entire region."



"It is time for mediation. It is time to end this crisis. It is time for peace," he said.