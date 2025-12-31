UN condemns Israel's moves against agency for Palestinian refugees

Filippo Grandi, the outgoing head of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and a former UNRWA chief, also criticised the move as "very unfortunate".



In an interview with AFP, he highlighted that UNRWA, unlike other UN agencies, provides basic public services such as education and healthcare to the millions of registered Palestinian refugees it serves across Gaza and the West Bank, as well as in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.



"If you deprive those people of those services...then you had better find a substitute," he said, warning: "I think it would be very difficult."



"At the moment, there is a great risk that millions of people will be deprived of basic services if UNRWA is further deprived of space to work, and resources to work."



Israel has been ratcheting up pressure on UNRWA over the past two years.