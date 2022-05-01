Logo
UN confirms evacuation of civilians under way from Ukraine's Mariupol
Civilians who left the area near Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol walk at a temporary accommodation centre during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

01 May 2022 09:51PM (Updated: 01 May 2022 10:29PM)
KYIV: The United Nations is conducting a "safe passage operation" for civilians from the Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Sunday.

The operation began on Apr 29 and is being coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Russia and Ukraine, the spokesperson, Saviano Abreu, told Reuters.

He said the operation arrived at the steel works on Saturday morning. He added that no further details could be released so as not to jeopardise the safety of evacuees and the convoy.

Russian and Ukrainian figures for the operation have differed.

Russia's defence ministry said a total of 46 civilians had left in two groups on Saturday from the area around the Azovstal plant - the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in the city.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian forces guarding the site said that 20 civilians, including children, had left the area.

 

 

Source: AGENCIES/ta

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion Russia

