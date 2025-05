UN in the dark over Gaza aid group deliveries

The UN and international aid agencies have said they will not cooperate with the GHF, amid accusations it is working with Israel without any Palestinian involvement. "It is a distraction from what is actually needed , which is a reopening of all the crossings in to Gaza; a secure environment within Gaza; and faster facilitation of permissions and final approvals of all the emergency supplies that we have just outside the border that need to get in," OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke told a press briefing in Geneva.UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma told journalists aid to Gaza was still "very, very far" from what was needed: a minimum of 500 to 600 trucks per day loaded with food, medical aid, fuel, water and other basic supplies, she said, speaking via video-link from Amman.