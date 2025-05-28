UN in the dark over Gaza aid group deliveries

UN officials have raised concerns that the GHF could be used to "weaponise" aid by restricting who is eligible to receive it.



On Sunday, GHF executive director Jake Wood quit, saying it was impossible to do his job in line with humanitarian principles.



Hours later, GHF's board accused "those who benefit from the status quo" of attacking the group.



On Monday, GHF added: "It is clear that Hamas is threatened by this new operating model, and will do everything in its power to see it fail."



The UN's World Health Organization has also confirmed it will not be working with the GHF.