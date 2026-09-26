Six big takeaways from a turbulent week of UN diplomacy

UNITED NATIONS: Limousines whisked world leaders away from the United Nations on Friday (Sep 25) after a week of speeches, meetings and hallway diplomacy.

While they reached no breakthroughs on the world's most intractable conflicts, talks on the Iran and Ukraine wars inched forward and global powers used the venue to debate AI risks with industry leaders.

Here are the big takeaways from scores of panels, hundreds of meetings, hours spent in lines and listening to speeches – and countless cups of coffee:

REBOOT OF IRAN DIPLOMACY

The UN was probably most useful for facilitating the first shuttle talks between American and Iranian officials since the collapse of a ceasefire in July. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner communicated through mediators.

The efforts must continue, a senior Iranian official told Reuters, even as Iranian and American leaders exchanged sharp words at the General Assembly hall, with the US threatening to "annihilate" Iran and Iran accusing the US of a "bullying mentality".

The senior Iranian official said Tehran was reviewing Washington's ​response to its proposals, which include lifting a US naval blockade on Iranian ports and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

But no agreement appeared imminent. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio cautioned that a deal would involve hard work over time.