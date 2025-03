UN envoy 'deeply alarmed' by clashes, killings in Syria

UNITED NATIONS: The UN envoy for Syria voiced alarm Friday (Mar 7) at reports of clashes and killings in coastal areas between Syrian caretaker authority forces and elements loyal to toppled president Bashar al-Assad's regime."While the situation remains fluid and we are still determining the precise facts, there is clearly an immediate need for restraint from all parties," Geir Pedersen said in a statement.He also called for "full respect for the protection of civilians in accordance with international law".His comment came after the fiercest attacks on the new authorities since Assad was ousted in December The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 147 people have been killed since the clashes erupted on Thursday along the country's western coast.The Britain-based Observatory also said that security forces "executed 69 Alawite men in the towns of Al-Shir and Al-Mukhtariya in the Latakia countryside", citing verified videos and testimonies from relatives of the dead.