UN envoy 'deeply alarmed' by clashes, killings in Syria

Assad is a member of the Alawite minority.



Pedersen said he was "deeply alarmed" by the reports emerging from the area, decrying in particular "very troubling reports of civilian casualties".



"All parties should refrain from actions that could further inflame tensions, escalate conflict, exacerbate the suffering of affected communities, destabilise Syria, and jeopardise a credible and inclusive political transition," he insisted.



Forces led by the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched the offensive that toppled Assad on Dec 8, when he fled to Russia with his family.



Syria's new security forces have since carried out extensive campaigns seeking to root out Assad loyalists from his former bastions.



Residents and organisations have reported violations during those campaigns, including home seizures, field executions and kidnappings, which the authorities have described as "isolated incidents".