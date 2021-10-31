UN envoy to Sudan discusses mediation options with ousted PM after major protests

KHARTOUM: A senior UN official discussed mediation options and possible next steps for Sudan with its ousted prime minister on Sunday (Oct 31), a day after hundreds of thousands of protesters hit the streets to demand an end to military rule.

The large outpouring of popular dissent posed the biggest challenge to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan since he toppled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's cabinet on Monday and arrested key politicians. The streets were largely calm on Sunday.

"We discussed options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan. I will continue these efforts with other Sudanese stakeholders," Volker Perthes. the UN Special Representative for Sudan, said on Twitter.

Perthes said Hamdok was "at his residence where he remains well but under house arrest".

Mediation efforts by the international community and within Sudan had been announced before Saturday's protests, with no outcome reported.

Hamdok has demanded the release of detainees and a return to the pre-coup power-sharing arrangement, sources close to him said. One of several sources of tension had been a push by civilians to take over leadership of the transition from the military at a not-yet-agreed point in the coming months.