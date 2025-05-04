UN envoy urges Israel to halt Syria attacks 'at once'

DAMASCUS: United Nations special envoy Geir Pedersen urged Israel Saturday (May 3) to halt its attacks on Syria "at once", after it carried out multiple air strikes targeting the militant-led authorities following sectarian violence this week.

Fresh Israeli raids were reported overnight, after Israel said repeatedly that its forces stood ready to protect the Druze minority after sectarian clashes killed 119 people, mostly Druze fighters, according to a Britain-based war monitor.

Since ousting longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December, Syria's new authorities, who have roots in Al-Qaeda, have vowed inclusive rule in the multi-confessional, multi-ethnic country, but they must also contend with pressure from militants in their ranks.

"I strongly condemn Israel's continued and escalating violations of Syria's sovereignty, including multiple air strikes in Damascus and other cities," Pedersen said in a post on X, calling "for these attacks to cease at once".