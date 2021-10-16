Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UN extends Haiti mission by nine months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UN extends Haiti mission by nine months

UN extends Haiti mission by nine months

Soldiers in Haiti guard the Public Prosecutor's office as Martine Moise is interviewed as a witness by the judge investigating the assassination of her husband, president Jovenel Moise

16 Oct 2021 06:47AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 06:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council extended the UN mission in Haiti by nine months on Friday (Oct 15) after an 11th-hour compromise was struck between western powers and China.

The council passed a resolution extending the mandate by less than the one-year that the United States had sought but more than the six months Beijing wanted.

The proposal was passed unanimously by 15 votes to zero.

The vote came shortly after 6:00pm (2200 GMT), just hours before the political mission was due to expire, extending it to Jul 15, 2022.

Haiti is currently in the grip of a deep political, economic, social and security crisis.

It has not had a sitting parliament for more than a year and a half amid disputes, with the country put under one-man rule by president Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated in July.

Beijing had signaled it would veto a US draft extending the mandate by a year.

China had drafted its own text proposing a six-month extension before Friday's latest iteration was agreed.

In the end, they agreed on nine months with a provision that the Secretary General would conduct an assessment after six months.

"BINUH" was established in October 2019 following the end of 15 years of UN peacekeeping operations and has been a frequent source of contention between Washington and Beijing.

Its mandate includes strengthening political stability and good governance.

China has frequently said that there should be no external solutions to Haiti's problems but UN diplomats say it wants to punish Haiti for its recognition of Taiwan.

Earlier this month, the UN Security Council accepted that Haiti's elections will be delayed until the second half of 2022.

The United States, the most influential foreign player in Haiti, had earlier pushed for elections to go ahead this year to restore democratic legitimacy amid a power vacuum.

Haiti's troubles, including a devastating earthquake, have led tens of thousands to flee, with images of horseback US border guards roughly rounding up Haitians generating outrage in the United States.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us