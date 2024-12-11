UN General Assembly to vote on 'unconditional' ceasefire in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly will vote on Wednesday (Dec 11) on a draft resolution that seeks an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a symbolic gesture after the United States previously vetoed a similar action in the UN Security Council.

In addition to calling for "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire", the draft resolution seeks "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages", an accommodation of the US and other staunch allies of Israel.

The resolution, which is non-binding, also demands "immediate access" to widespread humanitarian aid for the citizens of Gaza, who have been subjected to more than a year of war with Israel, especially in the besieged north of the territory.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas' Oct 7 attack last year which resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official data. The count includes hostages who died or were killed while being held in Gaza.

During the attack, militants also kidnapped 251 hostages, 96 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 who the military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 44,786 people, mostly civilians, according to data from the Hamas-run health ministry that is considered reliable by the UN.