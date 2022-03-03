UN General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to deplore Russian invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The United Nations General Assembly adopted on Wednesday (Mar 3) a resolution rebuking the Russian invasion of Ukraine and calling Moscow to immediately withdraw all forces from Ukraine, a move that aimed to politically isolate Russia.

After more than two days of extraordinary debate, 141 out of 193 member states voted for the non-binding resolution. China was among the 35 countries which abstained, while just five voted against it.

The vote on the draft resolution was being touted by diplomats as a bellwether of democracy in a world where autocracy is on the rise in countries from Myanmar to Venezuela, and comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces pounded Ukraine's cities with air strikes and bombardments, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee.

The resolution is non-binding, but will serve as a powerful rebuke to Russia on the world stage and a marker of its isolation. The vote reached the two-thirds threshold to pass.

Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24. Moscow has pleaded "self-defence" under Article 51 of the UN Charter. But that has been roundly rejected by Western countries who accuse Moscow of violating Article 2 of the Charter, requiring UN members to refrain from the threat or use of force to resolve a crisis.