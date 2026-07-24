UN urges evacuation of 6,000 sailors stranded in Hormuz strait

GENEVA: The United Nations on Friday (Jul 24) called for the safe evacuation and repatriation of some 6,000 sailors stuck in a "dire humanitarian and human rights crisis" in the Strait of Hormuz.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk called for urgent action to remedy the plight of thousands of seafarers caught up in the Middle East war, his spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said.

The International Maritime Organization has said there are at least 6,000 seafarers on hundreds of vessels who are stranded in the strait, unable to evacuate during the ceasefire. Many others are unaccounted for.

Turk is urging states, ship owners and all other relevant actors to "urgently ensure the protection of stranded seafarers", including through consular assistance and providing essential supplies, "and by facilitating evacuations and repatriations", Mantoo told a press conference in Geneva.

"Parties to the conflict should urgently work to facilitate safe passage for stranded seafarers to safely evacuate and disembark, as well as ensure the delivery of critical supplies," Mantoo added.

The war, which erupted at the end of February, resumed this month after a ceasefire that had lasted just a few weeks, throwing the region back into chaos as Iran and the United States battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz.