UN Human Rights Council prolongs Russia monitoring

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday (Oct 12) extended the mandate of its rapporteur on rights violations in Russia by a year, in a second diplomatic defeat for Moscow in three days.

The United Nations' top rights body adopted a resolution brought by several European countries to prolong Bulgarian human rights expert Mariana Katzarova's work for another year.

On Tuesday in New York, countries scotched Russia's bid to rejoin the 47-member Human Rights Council, having kicked Moscow out in April last year following its invasion of Ukraine.

In Geneva on Thursday, the UN's top rights body inflicted another diplomatic blow on Russia, passing the resolution on the special rapporteur by 18 votes to seven.

Argentina, Britain, France, Germany, Ukraine and the United States were among the countries backing the resolution.

China, Cuba, Eritrea, Kazakhstan and Vietnam voted against prolonging Katzarova's mandate.

Some 22 countries abstained, including India, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

In October 2022, the council decided a special rapporteur was needed for Russia, amid concerns over an intensifying domestic crackdown by Moscow during its war in Ukraine.

Katzarova is the first UN-backed monitor of the rights situation in any of the five permanent member states on the UN Security Council.